MSU’s incoming class breaks record enrollment

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” – 9/24/21

Montana State University welcomed the largest incoming class back to campus this fall with a total of 3,871 new, first-time students according to the campus’ fall headcount. These new students bring the overall enrollment to 16,841, a 4 percent increase from 2020’s total enrollment. Students also returned to in-person learning this fall following last academic year’s adjusted virtual and hybrid offerings. MSU staff and faculty have worked hard to get students back to campus in a safe environment this fall. Records were set across all race and ethnicity self-identifications, including a 25 percent increase over five years for American Indian/Alaska Native enrollment.

“I think this is evidence of students and their families seeing the enormous benefit of an in-person education,” she said. “I’m very grateful for the hard work our faculty and staff have done to welcome our students back to campus this fall,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado in an MSU News Service release.