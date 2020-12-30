MT Department of Labor & Industry preps for stimulus bill

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/30/20

The federal Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020 was just signed by President Trump, and the Montana Department of Labor & Industry announced that it is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before implementing program extensions and changes passed under the stimulus bill. The bill extends stimulus Unemployment Insurance programs passed under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. This includes unemployment payments to self-employed and others affected by COVID-19 through March 13, 2021, with final payments on continued claims ending April 10, 2021 and an additional $300 weekly benefit through the UI week ending March 13, 2021. The Department will announce on dli.mt.gov when the first payments under the Act will be issued and send emails to current claimants informing them of program changes.