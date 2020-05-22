Museum of the Rockies phased reopening to begin May 28

MSU NEWS SERVICE

BOZEMAN — After closing its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Museum of the Rockies announced it will begin a phased reopening this month. Starting June 3, the museum will be open to the general public, however members will be able to enter May 28.

The museum’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The museum store and exhibition halls will be open, including its feature exhibit “Reptiles: The Beautiful and the Deadly,” which showcases 19 different reptile species housed in naturalistic habitats.

Entry numbers are limited during the reopening. Admission rates will be discounted, and two-day admission has been suspended. Members and the public are asked to make reservations before visiting at sales.museumoftherockies.org. If availability allows, walk-in members and visitors will be admitted.

For the continued safety of the museum’s members, visitors, volunteers and staff, patrons will be required to wear face masks or coverings, maintain 6 feet of physical distancing and utilize the numerous sanitation stations throughout the building.

“The museum is grateful for your cooperation and understanding,” said Alicia Harvey, director of marketing for the Museum of the Rockies. “Your support for the Museum of the Rockies is essential to continuing world-renowned research and collections, vital education outreach programs, and the rich and varied exhibitions.”

For more information about the museum’s new visitation policies, visit museumoftherockies.org/visit.