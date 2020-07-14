Music in the Mountains to feature the Kitchen Dwellers

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky continues its virtual Music in the Mountains concert series with the Kitchen Dwellers performing on Thursday, July 23, on the stage at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center. The live performance will be streamed for free and is available to watch on the Arts Council’s YouTube channel and Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. This concert is sponsored by Big Sky Landscaping.

“This all started as a series of jam sessions in the kitchen,” says Joe Funk, bassist for the breakout progressive bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers. “We were getting together to play covers and traditional music and old-time tunes for fun after school, and everything else just really evolved from there.”

For Kitchen Dwellers, “everything else,” as Funk so modestly puts it, has been nothing short of remarkable. In the near decade they’ve been together, the Bozeman-based four-piece has performed for thousands at Red Rocks, shared bills with the likes of Railroad Earth, The Infamous String Dusters, and Twiddle, graced festival stages from Northwest String Summit to WinterWonderGrass and transcended traditional genre boundaries, blending virtuosic bluegrass wizardry with ecstatic rock and roll energy and adventurous psychedelia.

Thanks to recent technology upgrades at the WMPAC, the show will be streamed with high-quality audio and visual production from Jereco Studios—the same engineers that produce the sound and lights for the summer outdoor series. Several cameras have been installed in the theater, allowing for multiple angles.

Two more virtual concerts are scheduled for this summer: Bozeman bluegrass phenoms Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs on August 13 and local Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Sky on September 3. The series is sponsored by Big Sky Resort Tax, First Security Bank, Big Sky Landscaping, American Bank, 3 Rivers Communication and Hammond Property Management. For more information please call 995-2742 or visit bigskayrts.org.