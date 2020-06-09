Music on Main live from the Rialto

DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

BOZEMAN – This summer, many of our community’s signature events are having to cancel or adapt to restrictions brought on by COVID-19. In keeping with these unique adaptations, Music on Main, a staple of Downtown Bozeman summer evenings, is presenting their 20th annual live music event from the stage of the Rialto through the month of July.

Every Thursday from July 2 through July 30, Music on Main performers—lineup to be announced soon—will perform from the Rialto stage. Up to 50 guests will be allowed in attendance for the live performance in accordance with all Health Department guidelines through a ticketing process, and the band will be streamed live from Main Street bars from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to continue with this longtime tradition in an adapted format.

The Downtown Bozeman Association is encouraging all of Music on Main fans to watch from their favorite restaurant or bar, from home, while camping or anywhere there’s room to dance your socks off. As we transition to the varying reopening phases set by Gov. Steve Bullock and the local health department, the Aug. dates are still to be determined in regards to a live on Main Street event.

Music on Main would not be possible without generous sponsors and this year, 2020 sponsors will be allotted first chance at tickets to the live Rialto performance. To learn more about sponsorship packages, visit https://downtownbozeman.org/event/music-on-main-2020.