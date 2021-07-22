Mutton bustin’ sends little riders into PBR arena

By Bella Butler EBS STAFF

Photos by Julia Barton EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

BIG SKY – Atop a mutton darting full-speed through the Big Sky Events Arena, Lincoln Venick, 5, mightily clutches the sheep’s wool, determination painted across his face, which is covered by a gated helmet. The sheep’s force sends Venick to the animal’s side, but he holds on with vigor still. Venick makes it halfway across the arena, about six seconds, before falling into the dust.

Venick was one of 27 little riders competing in the mutton bustin’ competition on Wednesday, July 21. Venick took home a win alongside Devyn Walser and Henry Chang. Between the tears and victory celebrations, the event was a ride in and of itself. These little riders brought the crowd to their feet for hours, warming up both the arena and the fans for three nights of the Big Sky PBR, which begins tonight.

Here’s a look at yesterday’s mutton bustin’, a fan-favorite event year after year.