BSRAD launches Navigate Big Sky website

BIG SKY RESORT AREA DISTRICT

BIG SKY – A new Big Sky website intending to foster citizen engagement and awareness within the community has launched. Navigate Big Sky is a web-based tool offering a concise snapshot of community activity. The site is free for all who want to use the comprehensive calendar or post an event.

“The idea of Navigate Big Sky has been in the works for many years. It is especially useful now that BASE is fully operational. There is more to do in our wonderful community than there is time in the day. This will be a wonderful tool for those in Big Sky asking themselves how and where to get involved,” said Whitney Montgomery, CEO of Big Sky Community Organization.

In late 2019 the Big Sky Resort Area District funded a multi-year effort engaging thousands of community members producing the “Our Big Sky” Community Vision and Strategy. This framework embodies Big Sky’s core values of people, character, recreation, and natural environment.

Building on this community-driven direction, BSCO hosted a summit with over forty program and activity providers facilitated by the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation. The purpose of the summit was to address the community-wide programming gaps, needs, and vision in anticipation of the opening of BASE.

These efforts resulted in a common theme: encourage and facilitate citizen engagement and awareness. Navigate Big Sky will serve as a community tool to help foster that connection.

“It has been a challenge identifying and eliminating the barriers for engagement in Big Sky. There are seven Special Purpose Districts ranging in purpose and focus. Many of them were not able to run elections this year due to record low numbers of candidate interest. It is crucial we remain engaged in local government and corresponding elections. Without citizen participation democracy is challenged. We are excited for this new tool which will highlight opportunities for engagement with locally elected officials and other organizations that make Big Sky Better Together,” said Daniel Bierschwale, executive director of BSRAD.

BSRAD encourages you to use and share this resource as you Navigate Big Sky.