Business
Over 30 Bozeman businesses agree on employee mask rule
DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION
BOZEMAN – Over two dozen alcohol licensed establishments in downtown Bozeman, as well as establishments outside of downtown, signed an agreement to require front of the house staff to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Mike Hope, owner of the Rocking R Bar, led the effort working with alcohol licensed businesses to sign onto the agreement.
“We want the community of Bozeman to be a safe place so that our businesses can stay open,” said Hope. “By having nearly every business in downtown Bozeman that serves alcohol join together in support of front of the house staff wearing masks, our customers know that we value them and that we are all in this together as a community.”
Joe Romano, owner of Urban Kitchen and Nina’s Tacos and Tequila, said the intention is to prevent moving backwards as a community and ensuring his businesses are a part of the solution.
“After meeting with staff and speaking with other downtown businesses, we decided that wearing face masks for the safety of employees and customers is pertinent as cases continue to rise,” said Jim and Mary Pat Harris, owners of Bozeman Spirits Distillery and Union Hall Brewery in a statement.
The following alcohol licensed establishments in Downtown Bozeman have joined onto the agreement that frontline staff wear masks:
Pour House
317 Pub
Rm 1
Bar IX
Open Range Steak House
American Legion
Rocking R Bar
El Camino
Crystal Bar
Copper Whiskey Bar & Restaurant
Main Street Overeasy
Jam!
Cannery Lounge
Burger Bob’s
Baucus Pub
Bozeman Spirits Distillery
Union Hall Brewery
Backcountry Burger Bar
Mackenzie River Pizza – Bozeman
Urban Kitchen
Salted Carmel
Nina’s
14 North
Shine Beer Sanctuary
Montana Ale Works
Dave’s Sushi
Revelry
Additionally, the following establishments outside of downtown have also joined the agreement:
Sidewinders
Tanglewood
Bay Bar & Grill
Cat’s Paw
Molly Brown
Club Tavern & Grill
Fiesta Mexicana
Wild Rye Distillery
Scoop Bar
Pizza Campana