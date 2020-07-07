Over 30 Bozeman businesses agree on employee mask rule

DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

BOZEMAN – Over two dozen alcohol licensed establishments in downtown Bozeman, as well as establishments outside of downtown, signed an agreement to require front of the house staff to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Mike Hope, owner of the Rocking R Bar, led the effort working with alcohol licensed businesses to sign onto the agreement.

“We want the community of Bozeman to be a safe place so that our businesses can stay open,” said Hope. “By having nearly every business in downtown Bozeman that serves alcohol join together in support of front of the house staff wearing masks, our customers know that we value them and that we are all in this together as a community.”

Joe Romano, owner of Urban Kitchen and Nina’s Tacos and Tequila, said the intention is to prevent moving backwards as a community and ensuring his businesses are a part of the solution.

“After meeting with staff and speaking with other downtown businesses, we decided that wearing face masks for the safety of employees and customers is pertinent as cases continue to rise,” said Jim and Mary Pat Harris, owners of Bozeman Spirits Distillery and Union Hall Brewery in a statement.

The following alcohol licensed establishments in Downtown Bozeman have joined onto the agreement that frontline staff wear masks:

Pour House

317 Pub

Rm 1

Bar IX

Open Range Steak House

American Legion

Rocking R Bar

El Camino

Crystal Bar

Copper Whiskey Bar & Restaurant

Main Street Overeasy

Jam!

Cannery Lounge

Burger Bob’s

Baucus Pub

Bozeman Spirits Distillery

Union Hall Brewery

Backcountry Burger Bar

Mackenzie River Pizza – Bozeman

Urban Kitchen

Salted Carmel

Nina’s

14 North

Shine Beer Sanctuary

Montana Ale Works

Dave’s Sushi

Revelry

Additionally, the following establishments outside of downtown have also joined the agreement:

Sidewinders

Tanglewood

Bay Bar & Grill

Cat’s Paw

Molly Brown

Club Tavern & Grill

Fiesta Mexicana

Wild Rye Distillery

Scoop Bar

Pizza Campana