New partnership launches ‘Outreach Bozeman’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/6/21

A unique Bozeman-based partnership is making an effort to address homelessness in the area. The City of Bozeman, the Human Resource Development Center, Downtown Bozeman Partnership and Bozeman Police Department have collaborated to create Outreach Bozeman, a pilot program that aims to educate local businesses, property owners and members of the community about local homelessness and how to address related issues in a compassionate manner. Outreach Bozeman provides resources such as de-escalation trainings, homeless services and weekly walk-arounds to speak with homeless individuals. Those interested can learn more at the Outreach Bozeman toolkit or the Downtown Bozeman website.