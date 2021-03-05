New ultrasound Services at Big Sky Medical Center

By Patrick Straub EBS Copywriter

SPONSORED CONTENT

Armed with the most current technology in ultrasound imaging, the Big Sky Medical Center continues to improve health care for the community. Adding ultrasound services in Big Sky has been a goal of Bozeman Health for years, and now patients from West Yellowstone to Gallatin Gateway can enjoy less travel and high-quality care.

Big Sky Medical Center’s new Philips Epiq ultrasound machine is another cornerstone of the options of premium care at the growing medical center. Along with the Epiq comes Big Sky Medical Center’s resident ultrasound technologist, Virginia Jacobs. Jacobs was previously based in Bozeman but now brings her years of expertise to Big Sky.

“We can now image everyday issues right here in Big Sky,” Jacobs says. “Our machine is brand new, has all the updates and current software, and images can easily be shared with our team of specialists in Bozeman.”

Ultrasound technology is often synonymous with pregnancy and gynecologic care, and Jacobs is a Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (RDMS) with credentials in OB/GYN and abdomen. Jacobs explains that useful ultrasound imaging is crucial for diagnosing a variety of health concerns.

“We can diagnose everything from lumps and bumps to blood vessels and organs,” she says. “Here in Big Sky we now have a great tool that doesn’t involve radiation or a long drive to Bozeman for diagnostic imaging.”

Big Sky Medical Center’s new machine is designed to assist patients with a variety of potential life-threatening short- and long-term health concerns. Jacobs can look at a patient’s blood vessels for blockages and , narrowing or enlargement. A; additionally, liver, kidneys, gallbladders and other soft-tissue abdominal organs can also be imaged in Big Sky.

Ultrasound, also called sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to create images of organs and structures in a body. There are no known risks to an ultrasound exam and most exams require little or no preparation. A few might require the removal of jewelry or monitoring a patient’s daily or nightly intake of fluids.

“This is a great service to have here in Big Sky,” says Jacobs. “Patients have easy access to our facility and our great staff aims that they have a positive experience.”

All of this while getting a highly trained ultrasound technologist and a brand-new machine. The commitment to keeping Big Sky healthy doesn’t stop with Jacobs, as she provides all imaging results to the radiologists in Bozeman.

“Our radiology team in Bozeman is exceptional,” she adds. “We can also go beyond Bozeman and Big Sky as the imaging results can be sent to doctors throughout the country.”

For locals in Big Sky, diagnosing nagging pains is crucial to enjoy all that Big Sky offers, but for vacationers, having access to easy care may be important to keep the vacation rolling. Because Big Sky is now a nation-wide destination often requiring long flights or long drives, many travelers may experience leg pain or difficulty adjusting to the lengthy travel or altitude.

“With ultrasound now here in Big Sky patients have quality imaging and access to radiologists, but don’t loose the small-town personal touch,” says Jacobs.