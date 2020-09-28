New utility box wraps feature student artwork

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky recently finished two public art projects that feature artwork from Montana students.

A small utility box in the new Town Center plaza features art from Gavin Wanders of Belgrade and Lily Hoeksema of Big Sky. The trash receptacle at the new Beehive Basin trailhead features art submitted by Brendan McConville of Bozeman and James Carlton of Cut Bank.

The artwork chosen for the wraps was created by elementary students who won the Environmental Sustainability Drawing Challenge this past spring. The drawing challenge was managed by Arts Council intern and Lone Peak High School senior Madie Strauss as part of her Creativity Action Service Project focusing on Environmental Sustainability and public art. There were 15 total submissions from students all over the state.

“We’re excited to showcase this fun artwork around Big Sky,” said Brian Hurlbut, the Arts Council’s executive director. “This project is a result of great collaboration between everyone involved.”

The Arts Council’s public art is supported in part by a grant from the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation. The Environmental Sustainability Drawing Challenge was a partnership between the ACBS, the Big Sky Community Organization and the Lone Peak High School. The winners were offered free admission to the BSCO’s Explorers Artventure Camp earlier this summer.