No new cases reported in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has zero new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 146. There have been a total of 145 people recovered and 2,144 people tested in Gallatin County. One person has died.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

Please note that local data on active cases may differ from the state map as the state map is only updated once daily and calculates active cases differently.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Risks associated with COVID-19 continue to be highest for certain people: those over the age of 65, those with serious underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised by chemotherapy.

Choose to play it safe and help keep our most vulnerable protected.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .