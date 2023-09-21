Noxious weeds threaten Big Sky, Gallatin Canyon environment

Invasive weed management requires community, local government, nonprofit and statewide effort to preserve Montana’s wildscapes

By Jen Clancey DIGITAL PRODUCER

Big Sky has a problem with imposters. Many open areas in and around Big Sky showcase vibrant flowers, especially early in the summer, but some are actively harming the natural landscape.

“If you’ve ever been to a landscape that is so dominated by noxious weeds, it is heartbreaking,” said Jennifer Mohler, executive director of Grow Wild.

Noxious weeds are a problem across the western United States for their ability to transform habitats into inhospitable land—reducing biodiversity, impacting soil erosion beside streams and reducing forage for wildlife. In Big Sky and Gallatin Canyon, invasive species such as spotted knapweed, various thistles and oxeye daisies can be seen multiplying on land year after year if they aren’t managed properly.

Weed management in communities is multi-faceted. Nonprofits, private landowners, public land management and regional government processes all play into the future of Big Sky’s wildscapes.

Invasive plants’ impact on wildlife and habitat

“Noxious weeds have a profound ecological impact,” Mohler said. She first described its impact on food sources available to animals like elk. According to Grow Wild’s website, spotted knapweed is responsible for reducing 50 to 90% of available winter forage for elk.

In the winter, many animals are likely under significant amounts of stress due to food availability. “It causes them to basically move to other areas, further stressing them, because their native food isn’t there anymore,” Mohler said.

Noxious weeds are also known to increase soil erosion, leading to problems with spawning grounds for fish and food sources in nearby rivers.

“These are silent invaders, silent killers,” Mohler said, describing the situation as a thousand small cuts that lead to an overwhelming problem.

Gallatin County’s landscape is dotted with musk, canada and bull thistles. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

“In Big Sky, let’s say 50,000 acres of private land supply are surrounded by national forests and we’re just a stone’s throw from the nation’s first national park—this is a national gem,” Mohler continued. “What private landowners do on their property impacts our national forests, and vice versa.”

This past year, the Montana Conservation Corps worked with Americorps members to treat 645 acres of noxious weeds in Gallatin County. According to Bryan Wilson, the director of individual placement programs at Montana Conservation Corps, the 12 members who worked on Gallatin County land educated 412 community members about invasive species.

“I want to be able to create a wild space that is conducive to wildlife and native plants,” Wilson said, reflecting on the Gallatin Canyon where he likes to fish and enjoy the outdoors.

How local government handles spreading weeds

The Gallatin County Weed District oversees the enforcement of a policy called the Montana County Noxious Weed Control Act. The law prohibits landowners from allowing listed invasive weeds to grow and seed on their property.

Enforcement happens through a complaint process: first a board member or member of the public files a complaint against a property. The complaint is then verified and a first notice—and if needed, second notice—is given to the property owner. Finally, if the notices advising a landowner to treat nonnative weeds on their property are unsuccessful, the weed district will obtain a court order for treating the weeds.

This is why Mohler emphasizes education and information first. “A cornerstone of Grow Wild is to help all landowners, whether they’re residential, part-time, full-time… whomever, we’re here to help no matter the size, because every landowner in Montana is legally required to manage noxious weeds,” Mohler said. “So it’s actually illegal to allow these noxious weeds to set flower and seed and spread.”

Resources for Big Sky landowners

Mike Scholz, Big Sky resident and former Resort Tax board member has seen knapweed swarm plots of land. This past year, he estimates spending 100 hours managing weeds on his property. “And I probably pulled seven large trash cans full of weeds this year,” Scholz said. He explained that his property may also be impacted by its proximity to the road where hundreds of cars drive by each day.

“It’s just a fight,” Scholz said, studying patches of knapweed that look like a spreading purple-green rash on the canyon hillside. He’s hopeful that things will get better if more conversations about weed management happen in the community.

Managing one’s land, as Mohler described, is an “ever present” commitment. But Big Sky landowners aren’t alone in their efforts.

The county works to help landowners identify weeds, recommend solutions and cut costs on treatment, which usually involves spraying the plants with chemicals. The county weed district offers a cost-share program in which 50% of labor and materials are covered by the district, as well as sprayer rentals and property inspections where an expert can provide guidance on what plants should stay or go.

Mohler also referenced times that landowners are reluctant to get rid of flowers like oxeye daisies that have appeared on their lawn, but during those conversations she emphasizes the alternatives.

“We try to inspire them to choose those alternatives and to plant a landscape and cultivate a landscape that is more in harmony with our ecosystem,” Mohler said.