NPS concessionaires release tentative opening dates

EBS STAFF

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK—In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park concessionaires have announced amended operating schedules for the summer season.

Xanterra Travel Collection, one of the primary concessionaires in Yellowstone National Park, announced April 25, that limited hospitality services within the park will tentatively open June 15, based on regional guidelines. According to a statement on Xanterra’s website, there is a possibility that some facilities will open before June 15, but nothing concrete has been released at this time. Xanterra operates lodging, camping, dining and tour facilities within YNP.

Grand Teton National Park facilities have followed precautionary suit. According to Grand Teton Lodge Company’s website, the Jackson Lake and Jenny Lake lodges are not expected to operate for the 2020 summer season. Other limited facilities, such as various campgrounds and cabins, are tentatively expected to open in early June.

Firm dates on the opening of Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park have yet to be announced by the National Park Service.