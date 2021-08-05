Nursing homes grapple with vaccine rules amidst COVID surge

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/5/21

The delta variant is making its way across Montana, causing surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations, mostly in unvaccinated individuals. As staff of assisted living facilities and nursing homes try and protect their vulnerable residents, they are struggling with a new statewide law that prohibits requiring the vaccine. House Bill 702 bars discrimination against unvaccinated people and prohibits businesses from requiring their staff or customers to be vaccinated—the only state in the country to pass such a law. Despite being met with opposition by medical professionals across the state, as well as Montana Democrats, the bill was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte and went into effect in early July.