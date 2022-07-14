Obituary: Jacqueline Rachelle Harrison

Jacqueline (Jackie) R. Harrison, 56, passed from this life into God’s presence on Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022, following a brief illness. Jackie was born on July 26, 1965, to Dee and Roger Harrison in North Kansas City, and was raised in the country near Gower, Missouri, graduating from East Buchanan High School in 1983.

Jackie had an adventurous spirit that carried her to many places and into many different and interesting roles during her lifetime. From Galveston, to Memphis, to Kansas City, to Big Sky, and back to the Kansas City northland area, Jackie loved life and loved people. Many of her roles involved the hospitality and travel industry. In the Big Sky area, where she lived for nearly 20 years, she made many friends through her employment with establishments such as the Big EZ Lodge, the 320 Ranch, the Rainbow Ranch, and Big Sky Vacation Rentals. Her loving, giving spirit endeared her to her family and friends, and her selflessness was a living example of God’s love for each of us.

God showed his love to Jackie in a truly remarkable way when she gave birth at age 49 to her beautiful twin daughters, the true loves of her life. Jackie was an amazing mother, a devoted and caring daughter and granddaughter, a fiercely loving sister, a truly special aunt, and a friend to many.

She is survived by her daughters, Vivi and Zuri Harrison, her mother, Dee Harrison York, her sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Todd Offenbacker and their sons Joshua and Justin, and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Roger Harrison, her stepfather, Gerald York, her beloved grandparents, Spencer and Wilda Torkelson, and her precious canine companion of many years, Gracie Mae.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Jackie’s life, to be held at the 320 Ranch, Big Sky, Montana, on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 4 p.m.