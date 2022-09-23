Obituary: Kathlyne Margaret Hake￼

Our beloved Crazy Granny Kathlyne Margaret Hake joined Our lord and Savior in heaven suddenly on Sunday evening Sept 18, 2022. As always by her side was her love and partner in life of 41 years, Ed Hake.

Kathy was born to Harry Russell and Elenor Margaret Miller in Powell, Wyoming. She was the youngest of 7 siblings.

You can take the girl out of Wyoming but not the Wyoming out of the girl. She spent a wild childhood and teenage years growing up in Powell and Sheridan, Wyoming dreaming of chasing horses, cowboys, and mountains farther west. On her way to California to be a hippi she landed at the Covered Wagon Ranch in the Gallatin Canyon and met her forever cowboy, Ed Hake. Lucky for us the rest is history and she never did make it to California.

She spent the last 42 years in the Gallatin Canyon taking care of all of us. Whether it was hauling smelly river rats to and from kayak take outs, teaching every wanna be cowgirl how to properly saddle a horse, or anyone who was interested in being a rock hound, Kathy was doing it. Of course, how many thousands of pounds of cookie salad and apple pie cocktail has she fed to any guide to have walked through Canyon Adventures’ door, or anyone else who could not go home to their own momma for Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Kathy passionately listened to countless soldiers’ stories that needed a shoulder, welcomed cancer fighters on her trail rides, made us all listen to “real country” music and loved nothing more than lighting off fireworks for the most epic 4th of July fireworks show.

Although she loved and cared unselfishly and compassionately for everyone who she took under her wing over the years, Granny’s pride and joy were her 4 beautiful grandsons, Cameron and Dane Ueland and Edward J and Emmett Hake.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Ed Hake; two children, April (Jeremy) Ueland, and Edward G (Jenny) Hake; her 4 grandsons; and a large boisterous family of 3 sisters, sisters-in-law, a brother, brothers-in- law, and numerous nieces and nephews and their children, all whom Kathy treasured and made memories that will last on.

Kathy left us here heart broken and bewildered but she has joined a special band of angels to watch over us, probably mess with us, and to be remembered and cherished as Crazy Granny should be.

Kathy has become very involved in the Big Sky Bravery foundation. She has been one of their biggest fans and supporters. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to them at: http://www.bigskybravery.org/donate

All are welcome at Soldiers Chapel in Big Sky, MT on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. Following the service everyone is welcome to join the family for food, drinks, and celebration at Canyon Adventures.