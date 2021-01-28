Oldest known grizzly discovered in Yellowstone

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/28/21

Last summer, a male grizzly bear was euthanized after he was found repeatedly harassing ranch cattle. Now, biologists believe he was the oldest know grizzly to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, suspected by a mark they found on the inside of his lip made by biologists in 1989. While most healthy grizzlies live to be between 20-25 years old, this boar was estimated to be at least 34 years old. Known as Grizzly 168, he had only three teeth left when he was caught and after piecing together records from an old collar and notes from former biologists, scientists believe in his lifetime he had roamed through Wyoming, Montana and parts of Idaho, making him possibly the oldest resident grizzly in all three states.