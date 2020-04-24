One active COVID-19 case in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Friday, April 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of one active COVID-19 case, with a cumulative total of 146 cases. There have been a total of 143 recovered in Gallatin County. There have been 1,932 people tested in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases and any current hospitalizations.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

We have sacrificed a great deal to slow the spread of COVID-19. Locally, we are seeing positive impacts of those sacrifices, but social distancing measures continue to be instrumental in the reopening process and overall health of our community.

We can’t let up. Let’s continue to make an impact on COVID-19 – stay at home as much as possible, continue to practice social distancing, and follow other CDC prevention recommendations .

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.