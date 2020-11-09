Opposition toward MT’s new marijuana laws

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 11/9/20

While most of Montana’s general election last week was vibrant red, there were two very green initiatives—I-190 and CI-118—both of which passed by voters, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. Opponents have now filed a lawsuit against it, making the argument that the reform measure, I-190, is unconstitutional and misappropriates funds. Under I-190, recreational marijuana will be taxed at 20 percent, and those tax funds will be credited to public lands, conservation programs, to veterans services drug treatment and healthcare. The lawsuit states that appropriating funds in the manner stated in I-190 is unconstitutional, and although they were denied by the state Supreme Court, are perusing the lawsuit in district and appeals court.