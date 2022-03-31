Our Big Sky: 2022 implementation update

BIG SKY RESORT AREA DISTRICT

BIG SKY– In late 2019, the Our Big Sky Community Vision and Strategy was released to the public. A proactive group of community leaders assembled and organized themselves as the Coordinating Council of Big Sky, responsible for the implementation of this community-led vision. Just as momentum was building, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and life as we knew it was suspended. Seemingly overnight, our already bustling community surged with unprecedented growth and transition. Cost of living and housing prices soared as urban dwellers fled to more remote outdoor destinations. Two years down the road and years of focused Big Sky Relief efforts, we return to this community-led plan.

“As we pivot away from addressing immediate pandemic impacts through Big Sky Relief, it’s critical we strengthen the efforts of the Coordinating Council. These leaders are working diligently to implement the core strategies outlined by the community,” said Jenny Muscat, operations manager of BSRAD.

There have been a few changes to adapt the pre-COVID plan to meet current community needs. What remains the same, is the steadfast truth, that the future of Big Sky is directly shaped by our ability to act now for future generations. The strategies and initiatives outlined require a high-level of coordination and collaboration across public and private sectors. Plan implementation is reliant on the community leaders responsible for coordinating community needs within outlined strategic focus areas. Baseline metrics are being developed for measurable progress, including outcomes for strategies, key results for initiatives and goals for projects. Community members who wish to learn more detail, are encouraged to contact the coordinators associated with individual strategies.

Ruthi Solari with Yellowstone Club Community Foundation noted, “I’m proud how far this plan has come along with adapted detail from what was learned through the pandemic. This plan has been co-designed to serve the public good and amplify values that community members and leaders hold in common. It provides a clear methodology of how project execution can take place with a greater context of community strategies. This truly is a working community-led vision for the future of Big Sky.”

Visit resorttax.org/about/community-vision-strategy/ for the full plan and 2022 update.