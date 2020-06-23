Out-of-state buyers flee to Montana ‘in droves’

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 6/23/20

Although evidence is anecdotal based on conversations with local realtors, many Montana real estate agents are reporting a surge in out-of-state buyers fleeing the COVID-19 pandemic, political turmoil and the ever-rising cost of coastal living. “These out-of-state buyers are just coming in droves,” says D.J. Smith, president of the Missoula Organization of Realtors to KUNC. Smith said most buyers can pay with cash and are targeting Missoula and Bozeman, as well as Jackson, Wyoming and Sandpoint, Idaho. According to a study reported by KUNC, about 25 percent of respondents said they were looking to move soon, specifically due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, and sought mountain living as a safe haven from the cities they’re fleeing.