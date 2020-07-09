Outlaw Partners hosting fifth annual Big Sky Art Auction

OUTLAW PARTNERS

The 5th annual Big Sky Art Auction will bring a new and expanded format where bidders can experience the auction virtually or in person in Big Sky. This year’s event will feature a collection of 60 pieces of fine art, furniture and jewelry from well-known contemporary and traditional Western artists, both locally and from around the region.

An auction preview event will take place on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will allow guests to peruse auction items and interact with select artists.

The live auction will occur on Sunday, July 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. Furniture pieces will be on display in the Wilson Hotel conference room and the fine art pieces will be on display under a tent in the plaza in front of the Wilson Hotel.

“We wanted to incorporate an online component to this year’s event to allow art collectors from all over the country to participate in our event,” said Ennion Williams, V.P. of Events at Outlaw Partners. “The addition of furniture pieces is also new this year and we’re grateful for the support from the participating artists and vendors.”

This year, auction attendees will be entertained by the rapid–fire delivery of Troy Black, one of the premier art auctioneers in the West. Black has conducted numerous well-established auctions in the West, including the C.M. Russell Live Auction in Great Falls, Montana, the Jackson Hole Art Auction, the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale in Cody, Wyoming, and the Big Sky Arts Council’s annual Auction for the Arts.

Visit bigskyartauction.com for additional details.