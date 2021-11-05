Outlaw Real Estate Partners welcomes Steve Borup to the team

By Mira Brody OUTLAW PARTNERS STAFF

Steve Borup is joining the Outlaw Real Estate Partners team with a passion for responsible development and a robust background in accounting, project and business management. PHOTO COURTESY OF STEVE BORUP

BIG SKY – The Outlaw Real Estate Partners team in October brought on a new director of development into the fold, Steve Borup. Borup brings a passion for responsible development and a robust background in accounting and project management as well as working with contractors and vendors to OREP’s growing team.

In his new role with Outlaw, Borup is thrilled to be working on exciting projects such as The Wildlands project in Bozeman’s northeast neighborhood and a 100-plus acre master planned development on the west end of town.

“One of the things that really appealed to me in accepting the job was Eric [Ladd’s] interest in land conservation and urban farming,” Borup said. “We want to make a positive community effect outside of making money.”

The Boise, Idaho native and Brigham Young University alumnus graduated with a master’s in accountancy and gained a plethora of professional knowledge as analyst and project manager for ExxonMobil’s real estate team. He also led the project management office at Alliant Techsystems Aerospace Group and most recently was senior VP of project and development services in the Rocky Mountain Region for JLL, a global real estate services firm.

In that role, Borup was the development manager for Teledyne FLIR’s new facility in north Bozeman. This new high-tech facility consolidates Teledyne FLIR’s three Bozeman facilities into a single new state-of-the-art 62,000-square-foot Photonics production and engineering building where synthetic crystals are grown and processed for commercial use.

“I do really love real estate and real estate development—I myself am a carpenter, I really like the creation process of building and real estate really provides that,” Borup said. “Between the location and the type of work, it was [a] no-brainer for me to accept this position.”

Borup looks forward to leading development for OREP working closely with local municipalities and local vendor partners, including architects and contractors, to deliver many exciting projects the company is bringing to the Gallatin Valley area. He currently lives in Logan, Utah, with his wife Kelly, and children, Madison, 20, Rylie, 16, Jayden, 11, and Lance, 7. Since working on area projects, he has fallen in love with Bozeman and will relocate in the coming year.

“I love the area, I love the people I’ve been able to work with in Bozeman and it’s an opportunity to work here more,” Borup said, noting that the Rocky Mountains have always held a special place in his heart. He looks forward to hitting the trails with his family once they arrive.

“I love being in the mountains,” he said, echoing the same reason so many have moved to the area. “It’s an energy to my soul.”