Pandemic forces distance between Bozeman couple

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/3/21

Suzan Mubarak and her boyfriend Mitch Domier, despite both residing in Bozeman, are in a long-distance relationship with no end date. Both live in housing managed by the Bozeman nonprofit Reach Inc., which serves adults with developmental disabilities. Residents in Reach housing have been on lockdown for the entirety of the pandemic due to the high-risk nature of many of their disabilities. Mubarak and Domier, however, are making the best of it, scheduling “weekly waves” where Domier will visit and wave from the passenger seat of the group home’s van. They also rely on long phone calls to keep in touch. Their relationship will remain long distance until a vaccine is readily available and, until then, they’re making it work.