Partial solar eclipse to be visible Saturday morning

EBS STAFF

An annular solar eclipse covering 90% of the sun and creating a ‘ring of fire’ shape will grace across the western U.S. and South America on Oct. 14. For Bozeman and Big Sky, the sun will appear 70% covered and will appear crescent-like in the sky, according to a NASA diagram.

Central and southern Idaho will see an even skinnier crescent as they are closer to the strip of the U.S. seeing the eclipse at its full coverage. Southern Oregon, northern Nevada and southern Utah are among the areas where viewers can see the eclipse in its full state.

The maximum eclipse in Bozeman will occur at 10:28 a.m., but can be viewed between 9:11 a.m. and 11:52 a.m, according to timeanddate.com. The timing will be the same in Gallatin Gateway and Big Sky.

Read more about forecasts and play with an interactive eclipse map here. Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse is unsafe. To learn more about safety regarding viewing eclipses click here.