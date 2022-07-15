PBR bingo honors local legend, ignites community tradition

By Bella Butler MANAGING EDITOR

BIG SKY – On Tuesdays passed at the Riverhouse BBQ and Events restaurant, Dick Allgood—veteran, business owner and legendary local—would sit proudly with his American Legion Post No. 99 fellows and call games of Bingo. His daughter, Alisa Allgood, remembers how much he reveled in the role, bellowing out “O-69” in an artfully comical voice. Dick passed away in February of 2020, but the community of Big Sky continues to find ways to come together to remember this local icon.

Dick’s spirit was vibrant and alive last year on July 20, 2021, at the inaugural Dick Allgood Bingo Night, hosted by Outlaw Partners, publisher of EBS. Bingo Night will continue to be a part of the Big Sky’s Biggest Week lineup of events this year leading up to the Big Sky PBR and will take place on July 19.

At last year’s inaugural event, Dick’s former Post 99 friends called out Bingo numbers from center stage to a 250-plus-person crowd, repeating his “O-69” wisecrack and other memorable bingo- themed witticism.

“With our inaugural Dick Allgood Bingo Night, tonight we are going to start an annual event that is going to represent the legends and legacies that those that have passed us here in Big Sky have left us,” Ennion Williams, Outlaw Partners VP of events, said to open the 2021 event.

Directly in front of the bingo stage, Alisa and her table of friends and family enjoyed playing one of Dick’s favorite games as his picture looked on from nearby.

“It was really fun playing Bingo and seeing so many old faces,” Alisa said. “I think … the highlight was just the tribute to my father.”

The energy and soul under the tent embodied community as people playfully competed against their neighbors, a lighthearted back-and-forth trash talk interspersed with boisterous toasts.

The night was not just a party, but a philanthropic one. A silent auction, 50/50 raffle and spontaneous donations raised funds for Morningstar Learning Center and the Big Sky Discovery Academy.

Perhaps it was the competitive energy—or maybe it was the bar—but Bingo players were in a generous mood and continued donating to the schools in various forms throughout the event. Two local businesses, Big Sky Build and the Lotus Pad, each matched the 50/50 raffle.

This year’s event will continue to benefit Morningstar and Discovery.

“[Bingo] night was an incredible—and fun—show of support for early childhood education in Big Sky,” Morningstar Executive Director Mariel Butan wrote in an email to EBS. “Collaborating with everyone who contributed to this event was a great way to say we’re all in this together for our kids, who are the ones who really win when we’re able to support multiple enriching education options in our community.”

Scott Poloff, head of school at Discovery, echoed Butan’s appreciation for collaboration. “If you can get all the entities together and have one common vision,” Poloff said, “the community will support it.”

Visit https://outlaw.myeventscenter.com/event/Second- Annual-Dick-Allgood-Community-Bingo-Night-63614 to buy tickets to this year’s bingo night.

Underwriting for this event was provided by Inch & Co, whose support allows for the creation of this infrastructure that will help local families and schools. Find more information at inchandco.com