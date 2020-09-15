Pence rallies for Trump in Belgrade

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/15/20

At the Big Yellow Barn off of Springhill Road in Belgrade, Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid as well as Montana Republican candidates Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte and State Auditor Matt Rosendale. Pence touted Trump’s military investments, his trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada, and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The choice in this election is whether America remains America,” Pence said, assuring the crowd of hundreds that going forward the Trump administration would stand by law enforcement, support pro-life policies, lower taxes and protect the freedoms of speech and religion.