Pets and owners to celebrate Mountain Mutt Mania 

8 hours ago

Pets and their families can celebrate and raise money for veterinary care on Saturday at Len Hill Park. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Event will raise money for a veterinary care support fund 

EBS STAFF 

Man, woman and their best friends will unite in Big Sky with music, snacks, drinks, activities, a raffle and silent auction on Saturday afternoon.  

Riley’s Urgent Fund for Friends—known as RUFF—will host Mountain Mutt Mania on Sept. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Len Hill Park in Town Center. The event will raise money for a nonprofit assistance fund to help animals in need of veterinary services, and whose owners may not have the financial means to provide care.  

The mission of RUFF is “to better the lives of animals by removing cost prohibitive barriers for medical access,” according to its website. Dr. Sydney Desmarais of Lone Peak Veterinary Hospital is helping lead the event for local pets and owners.  

“We feel so lucky to be a part of a community that comes together to ensure we can help take care of animals in need. Please come join us for this fun event to celebrate our furry friends,” Desmarais wrote in an email to EBS.  

More details are available on the event website including ten experiential silent auction prizes, available to those who cannot attend.  

Jack Reaney is the Associate Editor for Explore Big Sky.

