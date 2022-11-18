Planned wildfire management in Big Sky now active

EBS STAFF

Despite the alarming sight of smoke visible from Big Sky’s Town Center, a Nov. 16 Forest Service press release warned that crews will begin to burn debris piles this week and will continue throughout the winter. A Big Sky Fire Department official told EBS the burn is most likely on Jack Creek Road.

According to the release, debris piles are the product of logging done near communities and roads in an effort to lower the dangers posed by wildfires. The burning will likely result in smoke visible in Big Sky and throughout the Gallatin Valley.

“I recognize the concern and sensitivity as it relates to prescribed fire” Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger, stated in the release. “When looking at pile burning and prescribed fire, we factor in the weather conditions, fuel conditions, smoke dispersal and much more striving to do the best job we can to minimize impacts to the community. I greatly appreciate the community’s patience as we work to reduce fuel loading adjacent to the Gallatin Valley.”

The logging was done as part of Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project, a multi-year effort to protect the town’s drinking water supply in the Bozeman and Hyalite creek watersheds.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest section of the U.S. Forest Service encouraged community to monitor for updates via facebook.