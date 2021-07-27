Polson water shut off in wake of drought

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/27/21

Sixty homes in Polson, Montana, are without water after the city made the decision to shut off supply in the midst of a water emergency that was declared on July 24. The city is producing about 800,000 gallons per day from the local aquifer, but only 550,000 gallons are becoming available at the water treatment plant, City Manager Ed Meece told Montana Public Radio. After water restrictions—such as prohibiting the watering of lawns and washing of cars—did not restore their water tanks, the city made the decision to shut off water to some homes. Bottled water and the local school’s bathroom facilities are available to those affected.