Porcupine Wildfire 50 percent contained

By Brandon Walker EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – As of 4:25 p.m. containment of the Porcupine Wildfire south of Big Sky increased to 50 percent. A flyover of the blaze was conducted by U.S. Forest Service personnel today, allowing them to better estimate its size—the fire is now estimated to encompass approximately 680 acres.

“That’s due to more accurate mapping,” said Custer-Gallatin National Forest Public Affairs Officer Marna Daley. “The fire did not grow today.”

The new size estimate is an increase from the 400 acre estimate provided on the evening of Nov. 5, but Daley said the information gathered from the flyover prompted the better estimation.

Minimal fire activity was witnessed today as crews worked to continue suppressing hot spots that arose, according to Daley. The Porcupine Wildfire cause remains under investigation.

On Nov. 6, five engines, a helicopter and 28 personnel were on scene, monitoring the fire and working to contain it.

Daley said the U.S. Forest Service anticipates the fire will be fully contained by Sunday, Nov. 8. Three fire engines and an estimated 10 personnel will monitor the fire on Nov. 7, aided by aircraft if necessary.