Projection: Montana should prep for above average wildfires this summer

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 5/7/20

According to Montana Public Radio, despite above average snowpack levels from the 2019-20 winter, the National Interagency Fire Center is projecting above average wildfire potential for the state, particularly in the western, mountainous and forested areas. A dry period for the region is expected to commence in late May, and “If, as forecasters predict, Western Montana is hit with even warmer and drier than average conditions … that could accelerate the drying of vegetation,” especially lower elevation greenery already without snow. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, a possible weak La Niña weather system could coincide with this summer’s peak fire season in late July and August bringing the onset of warmer and drier-than-average conditions to the Northern Rockies.