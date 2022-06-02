Public access at Madison Dam temporarily closed for safety

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY

BUTTE – Effective immediately, Ennis Lake Road is closed downstream of Madison Dam for repairs. The road will reopen in the morning on Sunday, June 5.

Heavy rainfall on Memorial Day weekend created conditions that caused a large rock to fall Monday, May 30 on the flow line from the dam, causing damage to the flow line and the road.

Water is leaking from the flow line and across Ennis Lake Road. Heavy equipment, including a large crane, is required to repair the flow line and public access is closed for safety.

NorthWestern Energy appreciates the cooperation of recreationists as we work to make repairs and reopen the area as quickly as possible.