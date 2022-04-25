Public Notice: Biosolid dredging may cause odor

BIG SKY COUNTY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

The Big Sky County Water and Sewer District will have a contractor dredging biosolids from the district’s Aeration Pond starting on Wednesday, April 27 and lasting through the month of May. The Aeration Pond is the District’s northernmost reservoir, located approximately 200 yards east of the District’s headquarters on Little Coyote Road.

This work is part of the on-going Water Resource Recovery Facility construction work. Odors may be noticeable at times downwind of the dredging and dewatering operation, and there will be increased truck traffic in the area. We appreciate your patience.