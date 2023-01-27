Public Notice: Call for FY24 Resort Tax funding applications

BIG SKY RESORT AREA DISTRICT

The Big Sky Resort Area District is accepting Letters of Inquiry (LOIs) for the FY24 (7/1/23-6/30/24) funding cycle beginning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. An LOI is an organization’s formal request to apply for Resort Tax funds. Approved projects will be invited to complete Applications beginning Wednesday, March 1, 2023. As required by law, an applicant must be a legal entity formed under the laws of the State of Montana. The applicant must be “an entity” that is capable of both “legally and practically” carrying out the purpose of the allocation and located within the Resort Area District. The applicant must be a governmental unit, corporation, or limited partnership with the capability of being legally bound by an agreement.

LOIs and supporting documents must be completed using the online portal by Wednesday, February 15, 2023, to be considered. Applications and supporting documents must be completed using the online portal and must be submitted by Friday, March 31, 2023, to be considered for funding. More information can be found at ResortTax.Org/Funding or by contacting the District Office at 406-995-3234.