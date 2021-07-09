Public Notice: Dye tracer study in water and sewer ponds

Submitted by Ron Edwards, Big Sky County Water and Sewer District executive director

A reservoir dye tracer study will be conducted on the District’s treated effluent storage reservoirs on July 13 and 14, 2021. A bright green fluorescent non-toxic dye (Fluorescein) will be added to the ponds by Cottonwood Environmental Law Center to assess the integrity of the reservoirs. Fluorescein is non-hazardous, low toxicity dye that degrades with exposure to sunlight at the concentrations utilized should pose no harmful effects to humans, wildlife, or the environment. Expect the reservoir water to be bright green for two to three days. Water in your home (faucects, toilets, showers, etc.) will not be impacted. Landscapes and golf courses irrigated with the effluent should not be impacted but traces of bright green should not be of concern.