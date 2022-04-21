PUBLIC NOTICE: The Gallatin Canyon Sewer Project’s Preliminary Environmental Assessment and official public comment period are now open

GALLATIN CANYON COUNTY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

The Gallatin Canyon County Water and Sewer District will hold a public meeting on May 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the BSCWSD Office and via Zoom for the primary purpose of obtaining comments regarding the environmental review record for the proposed Gallatin Canyon Sewer project, as required for the Montana Coal Endowment Program grant application.

At the public hearing the proposed project will be explained, including the purpose and proposed area of the project, activities, budget, possible sources of funding and any costs that may result for local citizens as a result of the project. All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and express opinions regarding the proposed project and any environmental impacts. Comments may be given orally at the meeting or submitted in writing to gallatincanyonwsd@gmail.com before May 16, 2022, at noon.

A revised Environmental Assessment will be presented for Board adoption at a public meeting held May 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.