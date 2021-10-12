During national pumpkin shortage, Big Sky groups host charitable pumpkin giveaway

Pumpkins will be more difficult to find and more expensive this year. A mess of issues are contributing to the shortage and prices. Tempestuous weather conditions have hurt patches across the country. Wetter weather in some areas, drought in others and a fungus in Illinois (the largest producer of canned pumpkin) took a toll on crops. Many pumpkin growers decided not to plant the crop at all this year due to water shortages. The labor shortage that’s plagued the country has also contributed to the shortage.

Having trouble finding a pumpkin this year? Big Sky Town Center, the Big Sky Community Food Bank and the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce will host the Great Pumpkin Giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 12-4 p.m. at Fire Pit Park in the Big Sky Town Center. Donate canned foods—five cans per pumpkin—to pick up a pumpkin and help support the Big Sky Community Food Bank.