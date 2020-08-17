Rainbow crosswalks debut in Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/17/20

In downtown Bozeman, eight crosswalks were given a colorful new coat of paint in the name of inclusivity. On Aug. 13 workersbegan painting the crosswalks joining Babcock Street and South Tracy Avenue, as well as Mendenhall Street and North Tracy Avenue in a full spectrum of color including peach, black and brown.

“The light blue, pink and white are specifically referencing and acknowledging trans and gender diverse or gender-nonconforming individuals,” said Christopher Coburn, a member of the board for Gender Equality Montana. “The black and brown stripes are meant to remind us all that there’s certain factors about their lives that might make it easier or harder for them to be accepted or included.”