Ranchers, American Prairie Reserve clash over land use

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/15/20

The American Prairie Reserve is a nonprofit project backed by Silicon Valley investors that works to restore Montana’s prairie ecosystems to their original state—an “American Serengeti.” Its latest project involves a property in northeast Montana owned by third-generation rancher and landowner Deanna Robbins. While APR has done extensive research into how to return the land to its natural state, including consulting with local tribes on bison herd management, Robbins argues against the organization’s vision. “We don’t just occupy this land and I think that’s what a lot of people don’t understand,” Robbins told WBUR. “Our life’s work is growing food, and this is a hungry world.”