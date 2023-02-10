Rapper Flo Rida to headline 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair

EBS STAFF

Tramar Lacel Dillard goes by the stage name Flo Rida, an homage to his home state of Florida. PHOTO BY ADAM BIELAWSKI VIA WIKICOMMONS (CC)

BOZEMAN—Gallatin County this morning announced that rapper Flo Rida will headline one of three concerts for the 2023 Big Sky Country State Fair in July.

Flo Rida, who hails from Miami, Fla., began his rise to fame with his 2007 breakout single “Low,” which held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 in the U.S. for 10 weeks and broke the existing record for digital download sales upon its release. The Grammy-nominated artist has had a total of 11 appearances on the Top 100 list in his career, including popular songs “Right Round,” Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Whistle” and “Wild Ones.”

The rapper will perform on the first night of the July 19-23 fair at the Anderson Arena. Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information, check out 406statefair.com.