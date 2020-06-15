Ravalli County football coach slammed for protest lynching remarks

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 6/15/20

According to the Flathead Beacon, Jeff Snavely, the head coach at Darby High School in Ravalli County, is under investigation over troubling remarks he commented on a Facebook post in regards to Black Lives Matter/Defund Police protests in Salt Lake City. The coach is crying foul, saying his words, “they should all be strung up and hang in the public like the old days,” were misconstrued. The Beacon reports Snavely claims he was talking about people rioting, telling the Missoulian “It was not intended to be a racial comment. I am not a racist … The only thing I want to say is that I apologize to the Darby community and Darby school. The post was not about Black Lives Matter. It wasn’t.” Darby Schools Superintendent Danny Johnston confirmed the statements from the post, since deleted, are connected to the investigation. “We are definitely looking into it, and we take things like this pretty seriously. We do not advocate that. He is not the voice of our school, and we take it very seriously,” Johnston said.