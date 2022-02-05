Recap: Skijoring day one

Winter Fest’s featured event highlights Big Sky culture

By Bella Butler MANAGING EDITOR

BIG SKY – This afternoon, a painted pony trampled through soft snow in the heart of Big Sky. Big Sky local Haley Hodge rode the horse, towing her brother Cody, who was on skis.

The sibling duo was one of several to compete in day one of the Best of the West Skijoring Competition, the featured event of the inaugural Winter Fest in Big Sky. Day one of skijoring hosted nearly six hours of competition including seven divisions from novice to open.

PHOTO BY GABRIELLE GASSER

PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER

PHOTO BY GABRIELLE GASSER

Riders, skiers and snowboarders from the local Big Sky community as well from around the country kept a full crowd on their feet all day to enjoy the spectacle of winter athletes navigating an obstacle course while being towed at adrenaline-worthy speeds by a horse.

“It’s just so fun to see all the different kinds of athletes that there are here—the skiers, the horses and the riders,” said Bozeman resident and longtime skijoring fan Lindsey Grauman.

“It’s so Montana,” Grauman’s friend, Brittany Peters, chimed in. “In the winter, you get outside and the weather doesn’t stop you … it’s such a Montana thing to be at.”

While skijoring events take place around the country, the sport is a unique combination of the blended culture in Big Sky. Longtime locals in the crowd represented both skiers and cowboys, all sharing a day together to enjoy a good time.

The end of the day was punctuated by the competitive open division, where highly skilled athletes like 2019 national champion skijorer Colin Cook picked up the pace and made use of the bigger course features.

After four runs and a day of supporting the event, Cook said he felt like he’d run 10 miles.

The fast-paced competition will pick up again tomorrow at 11 a.m.

PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER

PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER

PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER

Day One leaders by division

*Results are sourced from live-timing.com and are up-to-date as of EBS press time.

Novice

Place Rider Skier Horse Time (sec) 1 Jess Woodring Kyle Voigtlander Woodys All Jacked Up 24:76 2 Matty Kirkland Drew Vanyo Patron 26:31 3 Kristyn MacDonald Dan Hurst Dakodi 27:53

Junior

Place Rider Skier Horse Time (sec) 1 Makenze Woodring Dayne Free Trashy Rooster 27:49 2 Kimber Cook Kate Thompson Badger 46:77 3 Makenze Woodring Trippe Tubbs Trashy Rooster 55:86

Womens

Place Rider Skier Horse Time (sec) 1 Melissa Ostrander Tara Hines The War Pony 18:44 2 Sarah McConnell Tara Hines Three 21:19 3 Fiona Alverson Phoebe Alverson Raven 21:90

Sport

Place Rider Skier Horse Time (sec) 1 Trae McInroe Joe Jasper Charlie 19:22 2 Trae McInroe Tara Hines Charlie 19:28 3 Cal Douglas Ed Anderson Beauty 19:48

Switcheroo

Place Rider Skier Horse Time (sec) 1 Dennis Alverson Aaron Griffen Scooter 18:51 2 Aaron Griffen Nick Bentley Sammy 18:77 3 Tyler Smedsrud Nick Bentley Three 18:86

Snowboarding

Place Rider Snowboarder Horse Time (sec) 1 Trae McInroe Kalei Pitcher Roscoe 17:79 2 Richard Weber Kalei Pitcher Three 18:53 3 Taylor Stobaugh Brooke Adams Bo-Peep 20:77

Open