Recognizing Montana’s ‘Golden Triangle’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/27/21

Marked by a few grain elevators and a seemingly endless sea of golden wheat fields, Big Sandy, Montana is known as the Golden Triangle and home to the Bear Paws Mountains and Fort Benton. The nondescript town recently got some national recognition after being listed by local Doreen Stephens in the New York Times’ “52 Places to Love.” Although its attraction is usually the town’s history, locals love it for the community. “Everybody here’s kind of all for each other,” The Grocery Store employee Jordan Schwarzbach told KBZK. “If you ever need any help, we’re all for each other and we’ll be there for each other.”