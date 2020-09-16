Red Ants Pants festival goes virtual

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/16/20

COVID-19 be damned, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival is continuing the tradition with a free virtual music show that will be broadcast on the Montana Nonprofit Association YouTube channel and Facebook page. The festival, which organizers are calling “Resounding Resolve,” is slated for Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature popular artists from past Red Ants Pants festivals who will share messages and music in celebration of Montana’s determination and spirit, including Corb Lund, The Secret Sisters and many more.

“While our state and nation are facing challenging times, we believe that in many ways we are coming together stronger than ever,” said Sarah Calhoun, Red Ants Pants Music Festival producer. “We hope folks will join us in raising a glass and enjoying some incredible music from festival favorites as we celebrate and recognize the Montana grit that will see us through.”