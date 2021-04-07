Red Ants Pants green lights summer music festival

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/7/21

If 2020 is remembered for anything, it may just be how quiet the stages were at canceled summer music festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With vaccines rolling out and gathering restrictions being lifted across the state, the Red Ants Pants Music Festival announced their plans for a safe event and 10th anniversary July 22-25 of this summer. They are selling tickets at 60 percent of their normal capacity (the event brings in around 18,000 guests) and they may be required to mask up if using shuttle services. Although the music lineup hasn’t been announced yet, ticket sales, which went up last weekend, are strong. Festival founder and producer Sarah Calhoun says Red Ants Pants hopes to be the example of how to host a safe, outdoor event for other Montana festival organizers this year.