Remote learning could span years for U.S. schools

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 5/8/20

While Gov. Steve Bullock declared schools could reopen as early as May 7, only a handful of districts have chosen to do so, such as the Willow Creek School in Three Fork’s (only expecting a fraction of its 56 total enrollment). Other schools around the state have undergone what amounts to partial reopening, such as in Glasgow, Libby and Troy. According to NPR, Libby’s schools reopened after surveying the needs of their parents. Public schools, the article notes, “play a range of roles in society beyond education. As childcare for millions of working parents, they are a cornerstone of any attempt to reopen the economy. They are hubs for community relationships and distribution points for essential social services,” but must be made totally safe to resume that role. Around the nation, school leaders and administrators admit it may be years before remote learning is a nonfactor: “In Washington state and in Chicago, leaders have acknowledged that some form of remote learning might continue off and on through the 2020-2021 school year or even beyond.”