Reservations available for Yellowstone campgrounds

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/4/21

Mammoth, Slough Creek and Pebble Creek campgrounds at Yellowstone National Park have historically been filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For the first time, starting March 24 at 8 a.m. MST, all sites at Mammoth and Slough Creek, and a select few at Pebble Creek, will be available for reservation. Visitors will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance and they’re expected to fill quickly. The new system was put in place in response to public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds. It allows visitors to plan trips ahead of time and provides assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival. Advance reservations are currently available at Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon and Grant Village campgrounds and at Fishing Bridge RV Park.