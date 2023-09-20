Reset Big Sky looks to help active community recover

By Mario Carr EBS CONTRIBUTOR

Owners Beth Johnson and Vicky Childres have opened up Reset Big Sky in the Meadow Village offering “convenient biohacks to help you keep living an active life,” as described on their website.

Their services are aimed at helping individuals get out of “fight or flight” and into a true state of relaxation, a place where they believe true recovery can actually occur. Childres, who has lived part-time in Big Sky since 2012, introduced Johnson to Big Sky—she quickly fell in love with the place and even brought her son Mitch with her to live here full-time to help run Reset Big Sky.

Reset Big Sky builds on the success of ReSet Lounge, which Johnson and Childres opened in Chagrin Falls, Ohio in 2019. In Ohio, the original ReSet has more space and more services including a child psychologist and personal training. Here in Big Sky, Johnson and Childres have focused their services a bit more, collaborating with the community and doing what they can to provide the most opportunity for physical recovery.

“We are wanting to fold in with the rest of the wellness community here,” Johnson said. “We’re working with Dr. Kaley Burns over at Big Sky Natural Health. She’ll be our naturopath that we refer to.”

The partners also said they are happy to be right next door to Lone Peak Performance and the symbiotic relationship between the services that they provide.

“What we are supporting are really great wellness modalities that are adjunct tools for people like physical therapists and naturopaths,” Johnson explained.

Mitch Johnson demonstrates the use of a sound therapy bed. COURTESY OF RESET BIG SKY

Johnson also explained how most of their services don’t require a direct “one-on-one” interaction with a staff member. Childres also expressed “how hard it can be to get a massage” in Big Sky. The “core services” at Reset include massage chairs, PEMF and redlight therapy, Infrared Sauna and sound therapy. All of these services simply require a staff member to set the individual up for a relaxing, 20- to 30-minute session. The ozone sauna and UV treatment are the most involved treatment options and come at an additional cost. IV therapy and Oxygen therapy are also add-ons, with specific details of each service on their website.

Johnson and Childres are also excited that Reset Big Sky can be rented out privately. Renting the space will allow groups to have access to all of the services in an atmosphere that is “as rigid or as non-rigid” as they would like.

“We’re living in an environment that technologically has surpassed our biological evolution,” Childres said. She explained that all of their services target inflammation and help the individual recover from physical stressors.

While the space and the services are dedicated mostly to physical recovery, the partners are dedicated to creating an environment that is also suited to help individuals heal mentally and emotionally.

“We can meet anyone in whatever trench they’re in, because we’ve probably been there, and if we haven’t been in the exact situation we can relate… It’s an atmosphere of utter non-judgement and acceptance,” both partners explained.

EBS takes the hot seat

I was fortunate enough to try out a couple of the services at Reset Big Sky and found them both to be very enjoyable.

The sound therapy experience was a great time and is a favorite amongst the founders. I entered the spa with afternoon drowsiness and 20 minutes later, felt like I had taken the best and most effective power-nap of my life. The sound coupled with the vibrations of the bed felt like it gave me the benefits of an isolation tank.

Massage chairs at Reset Big Sky. COURTESY OF RESET BIG SKY

The massage chairs are not your typical airport or mall style massage chairs; it felt like a spaceship and works amazingly well to rejuvenate the body. There are countless settings and presets to play around with that I am sure would be fun to master with frequent use in order to find exactly the kind of massage you’re looking for. The chair also moved and stretched my legs and back in a way that I’ve never felt before.

The people of Reset Big Sky were exceptionally kind, and I am excited to see the community of active people that gather there to help recover from the awesome challenges we push ourselves through here in Big Sky.